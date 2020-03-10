THE LATEST: Kahlil Brantley committed to Miami in February of 2019 and seems to be locked in with the Hurricanes for the long haul. Still, that doesn’t mean other programs aren’t trying their hands at flipping the talented wideout turned tight end. Below, Brantley discusses where things stand with UM as well which schools are attempting to pry his commitment away from the in-state school.





ON HIS COMMITMENT LEVEL

“I’m locked in with Miami right now. Everything is cool. I’m going to go visit again soon and see what’s up.”





ON WHAT HE’S HOPING TO SEE FROM MIAMI THIS SEASON

“I’m looking for a playoff run … or at least to win a bow game or something. I’m looking for a good season. I’ll just go with that.”





ON SCHOOLS STILL RECRUITING HIM

“West Virginia, Kentucky, Oregon and a couple others. But those are the main three in contact the most I think.”





ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT NEW MIAMI QB D'ERIQ KING

“I know that man is a straight playmaker. That’s all I know. You can put him anywhere; quarterback, receiver, kick return, punt return … anywhere. He's gonna make a play.”





ON WEST VIRGINIA

“They are trying to use me how my high school uses me right now. They want to move me around and put me all over depending on matchups.





ON IF HE WOULD RATHER PLAY WR OR TE

“If I had my choice, I’d play the slot because I’m a straight up animal. I’ll play wherever they need me, though, because I’m a team player first.”





ON KENTUCKY

“They just play ball. When guys go down hurt, they have other people to step up and play. They don’t miss a beat. I like that mentality. So I’m interested in learning more.”



