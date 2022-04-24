Kaden Cooper starting to gain interest from Kentucky
Kaden Cooper is blowing up on the grassroots scene. The 6-foot-6 junior wing from Ada, Oklahoma was virtually an unknown until recently. He was unranked, and had offers from DePaul, Elon, Jacksonvi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news