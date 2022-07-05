K.J. Evans puts Kentucky in his final four, will decide in August
There has been lots of movement in the 2023 class of late with names like Robert Dillingham and Aaron Bradshaw making headlines. Add K.J. Evans to that list. The 6-foot-9 five-star forward, ranked ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news