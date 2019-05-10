The nation's No. 34 player in the Class of 2019, small forward Johnny Juzang, committed to Kentucky on Friday giving John Calipari yet another versatile option and potentially some needed scoring and shooting punch.

Juzang had narrowed his list of schools down to Kentucky, Kansas, Virginia and Oregon before announcing for the Cats on Instagram.

The 6'7, 200 pound small forward is known for his ability to stretch a defense but is also capable of creating his own shot.

Juzang was originally a Class of 2020 prospect before announcing more than two weeks ago that he would be reclassifying to the 2019 class, meaning he will join the Wildcats this summer.

After his reclassification announcement Juzang visited Kentucky officially and told Cats Illustrated's David Sisk, "(Calipari) showed me how they used Devin Booker and Tyler Herro and how they played in the system. They could shoot, but they could be dynamic also. I think they need a player like that, and that is how I play."

He continued, "They will have a lot of talent next season. That will be a great team that will have a chance to make a big run in March. I'm unique in how I would fit. There is an opportunity for me there with how I play. But it can be a special team."

Juzang joins a Kentucky recruiting class that will also feature five-star prospects Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks and Kalil Whitney in addition to fellow four-star prospect Dontaie Allen.