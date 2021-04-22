CatsIllustrated - Justus leaving UK staff for position at Arizona State

A much-anticipated coaching staff shake-up has begun for UK basketball.

According to a published report from DraftExpress analyst Jonathan Givony, Kentucky assistant coach Joel Justus has accepted a position on Bobby Hurley's staff at Arizona State.

Justus had been a member of John Calipari's staff since the 2014-15 season. He began as an analytics specialist but developed into one of the Wildcats' key recruiters, helping land prospects such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Aston Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyrese Maxey.

He was also the lead recruiter on UK commitment Skyy Clark, a top point guard prospect in the Class of 2022.

Justus had reportedly interviewed for several other positions in addition to the Arizona State job, indicating that changes were coming in Lexington. Another UK assistant, Tony Barbee, is also in the mix for the head coach's position at Central Michigan.

Kentucky is rumored to be bringing back former Calipari assistant Orlando Antigua, currently on the Illinois staff, for one of the openings. A colleague with the Illini, Ron "Chin" Coleman is widely speculated to fill the second position if it becomes open.

The Cats are coming off one of the worst seasons in program history, posting a 9-16 record and missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.