Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 22:20:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Justin Powell talks Kentucky unofficial visit

Mmtuwmupquuzevxnp456
Justin Powell
https://rivals.com
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

As Kentucky chases some of the top players nationally in the 2020 Class, sometimes it is easy to forget that there is some pretty good talent right here in their own backyard. One that comes to min...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}