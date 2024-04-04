Justin Edwards became the second Kentucky Wildcat to declare for the NBA Draft. It was expected that the Philadelphia native would be a one-and-done player when John Calipari signed him to his 2023 Class. Although he did not quite live up to lofty expectations, those predictions turned out to be correct when he issued the following statement Thursday night.

“This season, my experience in Lexington, thanks to my coaches, my teammates, and you the fans, has been everything I dreamed it would be,” he announced. “I am so grateful to have been a part of the legendary Kentucky program, getting to represent the blue and white with everything I have. Thank you to the Wildcat community for embracing me from my arrival and making Kentucky feel like home.

I need to specifically shout out my family for their unwavering support throughout my journey, which has fueled me every step of the way. To my brothers and teammates, thank you for being there and working alongside me each and every day. To Coach Calipari and the entire coaching staff, thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself.

After careful consideration and with a deep appreciation for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had here in Kentucky, I have decided to take a significant step in my basketball career. With much gratitude, I am excited to announce my decision to declare for the NBA Draft.”