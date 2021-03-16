CatsIllustrated - Justice Dingle Q&A

Justice Dingle didn't sign with Kentucky coming out of high school, but the Commonwealth native is with the Wildcats now following an offseason transfer from Georgia Tech.



Here are excerpts of his conversation with local reporters from last week.

Q: When you made the decision to transfer when did you know that Kentucky was the right place? Did you talk much with your brother?

Dingle: Originally I was just trying to find somewhere I could be closer to home and I would be treated like family and I feel like Kentucky is the best fit and my brother coming here is just a bonus I feel like, honestly.

Q: You got some big shoes to fill with Boogie Watson leaving the program. Do you feel pressure?

Dingle: Not necessarily. I just feel like we're all going to have to compete and kind of set our own destiny, you know, just trying to be the best version of ourselves. I feel like we all are gonna be pretty good coming up this season.

Q: How much do you talk to Jordan about what he can expect at UK?

Dingle: I'm just telling him kind of what workouts we're doing, what to expect. Just making sure his mental is right before he comes in because he feels like he'll have a big role in what we've got going on.

Q: Justice could you tell us how you would describe your brother as a player?

Dingle: I would say he's very hard working. He's very tough. His perseverance is very good. He's a great guy, honestly. He's the best teammate you could have and honestly I'm just glad to call him my brother.

Q: What's it like having a DC who's also your position coach? What's he saying and what are you working on?

Dingle: We just basically focus on technique and he's been teaching me the playbook but he's definitely changed my perspective on the game because he's very intelligent and has a lot of knowledge about football and I feel like in just this little bit of time I've been here I've learned so much.

Q: Would you say it's easier for you to pick up on stuff since you've been in a college program for a few years?

Dingle: Yes sir, but it's going to take me studying a long time, hours, but I feel like I can handle it.

Q: Previously you were 4-3 defensive end, do you think this outside linebacker position fits you better and why?

Dingle: I just feel like I fit better at the position because I always played it in high school, that was my favorite position. And I just feel more comfortable playing in that position.

Q: You have experience rushing but it's probably been a while since you've dropped back and played in space. What are some things you can do to get that muscle memory back?

Dingle: Just working on my speed and my hips and my flexibility I would say, but it's coming along good.

Q: How would you say you're different than the player we watched at Bowling Green?

Dingle: Honestly I just learned different things along the way. Using my hands more, which helped me out in college and I feel like I'm more explosive now with Coach Ed's program and feel like he's getting me faster.