JUCO receiver serious about UK
Since taking over as Kentucky's head coach, Mark Stoops has had his staff dabble in the junior college recruiting pool on a regular basis.
But given that Kentucky already has two JUCO commitments (Taures Payne and Marquez Bembry) and seems to be pursuing a number of other players from those ranks, this year could be unique for UK recruiting.
Cats Illustrated has uncovered another junior college prospect high on the Cats' recruiting board: Jaylen Erwin, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
