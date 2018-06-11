One was JUCO prospect Marquez Bembry , who, as Rivals' Josh Helmholdt first reported, had officially visited Kentucky over the weekend.

On Sunday evening Cats Illustrated reported that two prospects were close to pulling the trigger for Kentucky.

While Bembry's high school Hudl film lists him as a WR/DE prospect, he has been recruited as an outside linebacker for Kentucky. A lot has changed since Bembry was a three-star high school prospect from the 2017 class, who signed with Tennessee.

Linebacker has been a position of priority for the Wildcats during the 2019 cycle.

Bembry is Kentucky's second commitment at the position, joining three-star Georgia linebacker prospect Kadarius McDaniel, who pledged to UK months ago.

He has been attending Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Tenn., since taking the JUCO route coming out of high school.

According to a graphic produced by UK's football program, sent out by Bembry on social media, he's currently 6'3, 225 pounds.

Kentucky will lose linebackers Jordan Jones and Josh Allen after the conclusion of the 2018 season. Denzil Ware, who has since transferred to Jacksonville State, would have also graduated. Eli Brown would have departed the program after the 2019 season and that's when Kash Daniel's eligibility is likely to be exhausted. In other words, Kentucky will be undergoing a youth movement at linebacker, and a JUCO prospect such as Bembry is likely to be more prepared to provide early depth for the Wildcats.