Kentucky's recruiting efforts are rolling in the aftermath of the Wildcats' win over Mississippi State.

Last night it was three-star quarterback Amani Gilmore who committed to UK. Early Sunday afternoon JUCO cornerback Brandin Echols picked the Cats.

Echols' commitment has been anticipated by Cats Illustrated reports for many weeks and he had become the program's main JUCO defensive back target after DJ Daniel picked South Carolina weeks ago.

Echols took his official visit to Kentucky this weekend and watched the Cats knock off the Bulldogs. He had been recruited by John Schlarman, as other Northwest Mississippi C.C. players have been, and Echols has also been getting to know Steven Clinkscale and other coaches on Mark Stoops' staff.

Taures Payne, UK's JUCO defensive line commitment and Echols' teammate, also visited Lexington this weekend.

Echols is an important commitment because UK could use some immediate help in the secondary with so many players set to graduate.

His commitment is Kentucky's 18th in the 2019 class, and moves that class to the No. 31 spot nationally according to Rivals.com.