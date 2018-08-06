JUCO corner sets decision date, has three finalists
Kentucky's on the lookout for a junior college defensive back and the Wildcats' top target is planning to make his decision later on this month.
Here's what you need to know about Georgia Military College prospect DJ Daniel.
I’m Thanful for every school that recruited me! Aug 16th I will be making my decision, Here Is my Top 3 #GoDawgs #SpursUp #BBN pic.twitter.com/5kG6SZSoe7— Dj Daniel ✨ (@djdaniel_14) August 6, 2018
Daniel is considered one of the top junior college prospects in the nation. He's a high three-star prospect according to Rivals.com (5.7 RR) and racked up more than a dozen offers over the last year of his recruitment.
In addition to Daniel's three finalists - Kentucky, Georgia and South Carolina, in no order - he also received offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia among others.
****** Click here to read up on the dynamics shaping Daniel's decision and where each of his finalists stand. *******
