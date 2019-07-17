Josh Christopher picks up a Kentucky offer
Something that we and many others though would happen did go down on Wednesday afternoon. Josh Christopher received and offer from Kentucky. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Lakewood California is ranked ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news