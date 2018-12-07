Despite lofty NFL Draft projections that suggest he could be a high first-round pick, Kentucky's Josh Allen said Friday that he plans to play for the Wildcats in their Citrus Bowl matchup with Penn State.

The senior linebacker sent out a Twitter message prior to UK's practice Friday afternoon that read "I am honored to say we have unfinished business, and my teammates and I plan to bring the Citrus Bowl trophy back to Lexington. BBN, see you in Orlando."

Allen, who was recently named the winner of both the Bednarik Award and the Nagurski Trophy honoring the top defender in college football, is coming off a season which saw him record 84 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and five forced fumbles in helping lead the Wildcats (9-3) to their best regular-season record in 41 years.

That kind of production at a priority position has seen him listed as high as No. 5 by some NFL Draft analysts, prompting speculation that he may choose to sit out UK's bowl game rather than risking injury.

The No. 5 pick in last year's NFL Draft, North Carolina outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, signed a guaranteed $27.5-million rookie deal and received an $18.1-million signing bonus.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said Friday that it did not come as a surprise that Allen, who came to the Cats as an unheralded two-star prospect, chose to play.

"It just says a lot about who he is and the way he cares about this place, the way he cares about his teammates," Stoops said.

The Cats were excited to hear the news.

"He told his team today in a team meeting right before we went out to practice, and it did, the guys were excited," Stoops said.

The coach and player had a discussion about the scenario while traveling to one of the recent college football award presentations.

"I said, 'Josh, I want you to know that your legacy is set here, and nobody, myself or anybody, will judge you any differently if you choose not to play in this game,'" Stoops said. "... I wanted him to truly make that decision on his own and whatever he felt in his heart was the right decision because we just respect him that much and he's done so much for this place."

Stoops and Allen had a similar conversation after his junior season, when he was projected as a middle- to late-round draft pick. During those talks, Stoops thought it would be beneficial for his star linebacker to return.

It paid off.

"I think it sets a great example for his decision," Stoops said. "I talked to a couple of pro scouts today, and they're using his decision as a reference to other juniors across the country because -- I don't want to put a dollar figure on it, but it's absolutely significant -- the difference between him coming out a year ago and him coming out now.

"Also, with the way he decided, he never looked back. Once he decided to do that, there wasn't any doubt. There weren't any ifs or buts. He just went to work and went through his process of getting himself ready to play and preparing himself for the season and each game, and I think that's the reason why he's in those award shows and why he's represented with some of the greatest players in college football this year, because they go about things the right way."

Kentucky may have up to 11 other NFL Draft prospects this year, according to scouts who have given feedback to Stoops. The UK boss said Friday that includes junior running back Benny Snell Jr. and junior offensive guard Logan Stenberg, who have requested additional information from the NFL on their status.

No other UK player has informed the staff that he plans to skip the Citrus Bowl, Stoops added.



