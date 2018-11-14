Senior Kentucky outside linebacker/edge rusher Josh Allen was named one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Wednesday.

The award goes annually to the top defensive player in college football.

Allen, who has 11 sacks on the season, is one sack away from rewriting the record books at Kentucky as the school's all-time sack master.

The other finalists are Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, LSU defensive back Grant Delpit, Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Recent winners include NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb (2017), Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen (2016), Temple linebacker Tyler Hatakevich (2015) and Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright (2014). Previous well-known winners include Manti Te'o, Luke Kuechly, Aaron Donald, Kdamukong Suh, Glenn Dorsey, Elvis Dumervil, Terrell Suggs, Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson, among others.

Allen had three sacks against South Carolina and two sacks in games against Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Allen has 15.5 tackles for loss total on the season, which also paces the Wildcats. It's the best Kentucky defense in arguably a generation and Allen has been the driving force behind that.