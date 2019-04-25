From little-known three-star Rivals.com recruit to the first round of the NFL Draft. Josh Allen's long and unlikely journey to the professional ranks is now complete.

The Kentucky edge defender was selected with the seventh pick of the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, the opening night of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.

Allen is the highest player drafted from the Kentucky football program since 2003, when the New York Jets selected defensive tackle Dewayne Robertson with the fourth pick in the first round.

The last first round pick for the UK football program was Bud Dupree, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 22nd pick in the 2015 draft.

Allen registered 88 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks for Kentucky as a senior during the 2018 season. He forced five fumbles, recovered two and defended four passes.

He was a second team All-SEC selection following his junior season in 2017 and after the 2018 season Allen was named a first team All-American and won the Bronko Nagurski Award, given to the nation's top defensive player. He leaves Kentucky as the Wildcats' all-time sack leader.

Allen's efforts helped Kentucky to a 10-3 record, a Citrus Bowl victory against Penn State and the best team defensive statistics in many years for the program.