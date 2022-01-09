Jordan Wright will return to Kentucky for one more year

Kentucky's football program got some good news on Sunday when senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright announced he will be returning for one more year in Lexington at the collegiate level.

The 6'5, 233-pound EDGE defender originally from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has been an integral part of Kentucky's defense over the last several seasons.

He had 30 tackles (15 solo) in nine games with four for loss and a sack. He also broke up six passes and had a quarterback hurry.

Wright suffered an ankle injury during Kentucky's loss to Mississippi State and that caused him to miss games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State.

Wright had 45 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two QB hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a pick for Kentucky last season. As a sophomore in 2019 he had 27 tackles, six tackles for los, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and a hurry.

Wright's injury earlier this year created a significant depth problem at outside linebacker for the Wildcats. Many expected Wright to not opt for another year in Lexington and this goes a long way toward solving the depth and production issues at EDGE for next season.