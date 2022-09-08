Senior Kentucky linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to practice with the team and play against the Florida Gators this weekend in Gainesville.

Wright was held out of the season opener against Miami-OH for an internal issue that Mark Stoops has declined to elaborate on, whether the topic has been Wright or running back Chris Rodriguez, who has not yet been announced as cleared to play.

Wright was named a team captain before the start of the season and Kentucky has four team captains at linebacker who will all be available on Saturday.

When Wright has been out of the game, in the opener or last year, Kentucky tended to play J.J. Weaver at outside linebacker and then a defensive back in a medium package closer to the line of scrimmage. Wright's return changes Kentucky's defense in that it helps the staff get its best 11 players on the field and makes the Cats bigger, more physical, and better able to make plays in the backfield.

Wright has two sacks in three career games against the Gators. He has been a part of two Kentucky teams that have defeated Florida, including the 2018 team which won in the Swamp, although Wright didn't see action in that game.

PFF has given Wright scores in the high 60s for each of his games against Florida, and it has been one of the better games he has played in each of those respective seasons according to the network.

Last season Wright had 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack with six pass breakups.