News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 14:29:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Jordan Wright is part of UK's by-committee plan to replace Josh Allen

Vw5sumk9gwtjpixda7ec
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

As Kentucky sets about the unenviable task of replacing Josh Allen, the No. 7 pick in this year's NFL Draft, several Wildcats have an opportunity to make a name for themselves with opportunity that...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}