Kentucky's coaches have been heaping praise on Jordan Griffin ever since he arrived and enrolled two years ago. Griffin played sporadically as a freshman and then saw his snaps spike upward last year as a sophomore who has never benefited from a redshirt year.

Going into his junior season, Griffin is in somewhat of an "in between" position in UK's secondary.

He's one class younger than the several seniors that are referred to as the unit's leaders, but he's older and more experienced than most of the players believed to be part of the next wave of secondary talent at Kentucky.

How does Griffin view himself and his place for UK going into the 2018 season?

"Definitely as a leader," Griffin told Cats Illustrated. "I definitely feel like I can play all the positions (in the secondary). Wherever they need me most, that's where I'll play."

While Griffin really does believe he can play every position, from free or strong safety to the field or boundary cornerback positions, nickel is the spot where he's likely to have the most opportunities.

