CatsIllustrated - Joko Willis' new rating impacts Kentucky class rank

Joko Willis is in a unique situation as a prospect. The Kentucky linebacker commitment did not have a ranking on the Rivals.com network until this week.

There was a good reason for that.

Willis redshirted at Independence Community College last year and JUCO football won't take place until this spring. That means the last available film on Willis dates back to 2018.

On Tuesday, Rivals.com awarded Willis a three-star (5.6 Rivals Rating) mark, the same ranking that he had as a high school prospect as a member of the Class of 2018 coming out of LaGrange (Ga.) Troup.

Willis' new ranking has a big impact on Kentucky's standing in the network's team class rankings.

Specialist commitment Wilson Berry of Australia is the only committed Wildcat with lower than a three-star ranking and it's not uncommon for kickers and punters to find themselves in that situation. His being new to football has also contributed to his ranking.

Kentucky is now ranked No. 41 in the Rivals team rankings with 1,249 points in the network's formula. That puts them within 100 points of the No. 30 spot in the rankings.

UK's class is now No. 11 in the SEC, ranked ahead of South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.

Willis' ranking also moves Kentucky's average star ranking to 3.06, above the three-star threshold for the first time this recruiting cycle. The closest comparison for this class in that regard is Kentucky's 2018 signing haul, which averaged 3.08 stars per prospect and finished No. 11 in the SEC.

Of the 40 classes ranked ahead of Kentucky's in the 2021 team ranking module 14 average fewer stars per commitment, the network's best attempt at a quality average.