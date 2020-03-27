Juzang, who came to UK as a four-star prospect from California, played in 28 games and started two as a freshman. His playing time was limited behind the Wildcats' three-guard lineup of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyrese Maxey.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged only 2.9 points per game but made a push for more minutes late in the season, scoring a career-high 13 points in UK's win at Tennessee and 10 in the Cats' season-ending comeback victory at Florida.

“I talked to Johnny last night along with his family and let him know if he wants to come back here that this option is always open to him,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement released by the program. “Johnny had a great year and really got better as the season went on. I always enjoyed coaching him, and if there’s an opportunity to continue to do so, I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny is a great kid and a skilled basketball player with a bright future.

“When we spoke last night, his family talked about Johnny going back to the West Coast, which I understand. If this is what he ultimately decides to do, we wish him all the best. He has our full support.”

Juzang originally chose the Cats over a long offer sheet that also included programs like Kansas, Virginia, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington. He has yet to indicate what programs he may be considering for his transfer.

Kentucky coach John Calipari recently said that "four or five" Cats would have decisions to make regarding the NBA Draft. Juzang's departure means there could be as many as six spots to fill on the roster, although most analysts believe at this time that junior center Nick Richards and freshman guard Tyrese Maxey are the two most likely to depart.