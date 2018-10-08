Entering his 10th season at the helm of the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari talks about the latest group of talent he has assembled, what keeps him going, and how much longer he may be able to grind at this level.

John Calipari will be entering his 10th season at UK. Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

On the general vibe entering practice for this season... I told them, if we’re really going to be good, it’ll be because we’re outstanding defensively. On having experience for a change… Someone said ‘What do you like about your team?’ I said, I’ve got some vets. I’ve got some older players. On whether the Cats are at full health, particularly redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker and freshman forward E.J. Montgomery… Yeah. I told those guys, asked them if they knew Wally Pipp. They did not. I told them the story, so E.J. said ‘I’m not Wally Pipp. I’m just telling you. I’ll be fine.’ You try to tell them, you know your body better than anybody, and if you’re hurt, you shouldn’t be playing. But when you come out and you’re not playing, understand, other people are moving by. Just how it is. On whether playing shorthanded was disappointing on the Bahamas trip… That wasn’t disappointing. I mean, (E.J.) was hurt. I’ve seen him. He’s really good. He’s really skilled. I watched him enough. He’s better than I thought he was. He just has to get in a situation where every day he has to fight. Then he slowly becomes what he’s going to have to become to be his best version. On what he calls the “Brandon Knight culture”... Everybody keeps asking me, I said the biggest thing about this team is the Brandon Knight culture, which was time in the gym. That’s what this group that walks in here, they love being in the gym. They just love the game. They love getting better. The love competing. That’s fun for them, not running around, and ‘Can’t wait ‘til this is over so I can go…’ That’s not who they are. They love being in the gym, and the teams I’ve had being that way, normally they’re reaching beyond what you think they should be able to do. Those kind of teams. On whether you can recruit for that or it just comes as a pleasant surprise… You kind of knew, but I didn’t know that Keldon (Johnson) was to that level. And I didn’t know that Tyler (Herro) was, even though his dad kept telling me, “Believe me, he’ll be in the gym all day.” I didn’t know that, though. I knew Immanuel (Quickley) was like that. So what you have is, when you start having those guys and then Ashton (Hagans), all the sudden you have four or five, and it challenges the other guys. When you’re not in there, they all know it. There isn’t like there’s a secret. These are the guys spending the most time at this. Last year, the guy who spent the most time in the gym and the most time at this was Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). It wasn’t close. He went from our 12th player nobody knew to a lottery pick. So, you know, it’s good. Brad (Calipari) said to me, “Man, we are further along than last year.” On the presence that graduate transfer Reid Travis brings to the Cats... This is a funny thing because what he does do is coach on the floor because he knows more. Some of the things that we did down in the Bahamas, defensively, we did some different type of scheming, and he was the one who got it and would talk people through it. I know coaches watched and wondered "How in the world are they doing that?" It's because you have a veteran out there who could talk the other guys through it. But he's also one who's kind of stepped back and is watching, he's not just trying to take over the team. That's not who he is. But he'll do that by example, by how he works, how he performs. He's done well. On what he was able to learn about different lineup combinations from the Bahamas trip... It gave Nick (Richards) and P.J. (Washington) and Reid a chance to get a rotation going with those three, and those three did well. It helped them. How we play, maybe a bigger team, I wanted to try down there, but didn't get a chance to try it (due to Montgomery's injury). What we walked away from is, we've got a lot of guys, who's going to be the catalyst? You need a couple. Who's going to be the guy who can change the game for three or four minutes to help you win. Who is that? Still not sure who that will be. You try to have one or two or three of those, if you can. If you do, your team is really, really good. In other words, someone is as good as anyone else in the country. That dude can physically, skill-wise, length, speed, quickness -- whatever it is -- John Wall, he can, for three minutes, change the game. I don't know who that will be for this team.

Calipari worked with Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley (5) and Reid Travis (22) prior to the Cats' exhibition trip to the Bahamas. Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

On what kind of defender Ashton Hagans can become… I told him, you’re one that doesn’t need to take chances, just keep mauling people… You’re the type of guy that just keeps mucking things up, that stays in the guy where the guy just wants to pass it and get rid of it. We’ve got a couple (like that). I think Immanuel will play that way. You’ve got to get that other wing guy to be that way… They’re all trying. I think they’re excited (about defense). He's got a little bit of the stuff that Tyler Ulis would do, which is, you go, and he's there. And then you go, and he's still there. And then you go, and all the sudden he took the ball from you. "Where'd he come from?" Tyler had to play angles and had to be advanced in what was happening next because of his size. Ashton hasn't done that yet. Ashton just mauls you. Like, he knows to stay in front and body you. He's not afraid to be physical. On Immanuel Quickley almost quietly recording 18 assists and just two turnovers in the Bahamas... Again, what he does, he's like a Brandon Knight in the building. Always here, always working. In the weightroom, he's like Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). He's the best in the weightroom. I'm trying to get him, like he wants to be perfect, and he almost was down there. I want him to be a little more aggressive, take more chances. He's used to, when the ball comes out, let's hold it. No. Get in that lane and keep coming.... He's learning that. But he was terrific, and defensively he did well, too. On the freshmen pushing the veterans… I always said Brandon Knight changed the direction of what we wanted and how we wanted it done, and he took it to another level. And we ran with that for a while. Then sometimes you get away from it. You get a group that the game comes easy for them to this point, they were enabled, whatever you want to say, then reality hits them. When you say the young guys, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist drove that group to approach it different, and we had some veterans on that team. So this could be similar to that… It’s a good mix, and they’re going to help each other. The young kids have no idea about what they’re about to face. The veterans do. But if the veterans try to get these young kids to back up, literally, the young kids will laugh at them. Like, ‘No. That’s not how we’re doing this.’ … Anything that’s thrown at these young kids, they’re like, ‘No. I’m not buying it.’ So it’s a good group. On whether his energy level has been renewed after another season that at times tested his patience... Last year's team, how we finished and what we did, that's what's in my mind, not the misery of this. Believe me, every season we go through... You remember the team that was 38-0, I think our first two league games went to overtime. I believe so. Overtime. "Well, they're not that good." Then all the sudden we started getting better. But there was a time when it was like, "Shew, maybe we're not as good as everybody thinks." On the thought that maybe there should be more championships during his nine years due to all the NBA Draft picks... We could have won nine. (Laughs) I wish we did. It's different when you have teams for three years than when you have them for one. It's a different animal. We easily could have won the years we were in the finals -- the '15 team -- we could have had four of five. But we don't. Could have. But we don't. On whether there is one of those near-misses that keeps him up at night... No. But I wish we could have gone 40-0. I wish we could have done it just to be able to say nobody's done it. We won 38 and nobody's ever done that, but 40, is like, you know. When we won the national title (in 2012) my wife, when I grabbed her, I said, "Well, that's over now. We don't have to deal with this anymore. They can't say (he never won one). They can say what they want, it's over now. Now, the next thing is, you haven't won enough. You should have won more. You've had all of these kids, why haven't you won more? You're right. I should be John Wooden. I should have won nine, 10, 11. People's opinions, I'm fine. I accept it. Maybe someone here could have. Maybe the next guy here will. Have at it. (Laughs) ... Everywhere I go, people ask me, "How do you do it there?" I say, "What do you mean?" They say, "They expect you to win it every year. These people expect that." I don't feel that. I mean, they want to win it every year, and there are some who are the outliers who would create anything they could to suggest this wasn't a great run, but I don't feel like if we don't win a national title, I just busted. I don't feel that way. What I say to them is (UK fans) want to be in the hunt for recruits, they want to have a chance to win it every year, and they'd love to win it every year, but they want to make sure that we're one of those teams every year. That's fair, I think. Being at Kentucky, that's a fair thing to want, and my hope is that every year, whether it's in recruiting or one of those teams that people talk about, we're one of them. ... To tell you I have any disappointment, I really don't. I wish we had won a couple more for all our fans and everybody there, but it wasn't going to change my life. But maybe more kids would have gotten drafted. I wish we could have done it. But every year I'm coaching to win a national title. Every year. Have we been in the hunt every year? I would say every year but one, and if a kid didn't get hurt, who knows if that would have been every year?



Calipari at his introductory press conference in 2009. Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated