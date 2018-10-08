John Calipari: The Preseason Q&A
Entering his 10th season at the helm of the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari talks about the latest group of talent he has assembled, what keeps him going, and how much longer he may be able to grind at this level.
On the general vibe entering practice for this season...
I told them, if we’re really going to be good, it’ll be because we’re outstanding defensively.
On having experience for a change…
Someone said ‘What do you like about your team?’ I said, I’ve got some vets. I’ve got some older players.
On whether the Cats are at full health, particularly redshirt freshman guard Jemarl Baker and freshman forward E.J. Montgomery…
Yeah. I told those guys, asked them if they knew Wally Pipp. They did not. I told them the story, so E.J. said ‘I’m not Wally Pipp. I’m just telling you. I’ll be fine.’ You try to tell them, you know your body better than anybody, and if you’re hurt, you shouldn’t be playing. But when you come out and you’re not playing, understand, other people are moving by. Just how it is.
On whether playing shorthanded was disappointing on the Bahamas trip…
That wasn’t disappointing. I mean, (E.J.) was hurt. I’ve seen him. He’s really good. He’s really skilled. I watched him enough. He’s better than I thought he was. He just has to get in a situation where every day he has to fight. Then he slowly becomes what he’s going to have to become to be his best version.
On what he calls the “Brandon Knight culture”...
Everybody keeps asking me, I said the biggest thing about this team is the Brandon Knight culture, which was time in the gym. That’s what this group that walks in here, they love being in the gym. They just love the game. They love getting better. The love competing. That’s fun for them, not running around, and ‘Can’t wait ‘til this is over so I can go…’ That’s not who they are. They love being in the gym, and the teams I’ve had being that way, normally they’re reaching beyond what you think they should be able to do. Those kind of teams.
On whether you can recruit for that or it just comes as a pleasant surprise…
You kind of knew, but I didn’t know that Keldon (Johnson) was to that level. And I didn’t know that Tyler (Herro) was, even though his dad kept telling me, “Believe me, he’ll be in the gym all day.” I didn’t know that, though. I knew Immanuel (Quickley) was like that. So what you have is, when you start having those guys and then Ashton (Hagans), all the sudden you have four or five, and it challenges the other guys. When you’re not in there, they all know it. There isn’t like there’s a secret. These are the guys spending the most time at this. Last year, the guy who spent the most time in the gym and the most time at this was Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). It wasn’t close. He went from our 12th player nobody knew to a lottery pick. So, you know, it’s good. Brad (Calipari) said to me, “Man, we are further along than last year.”
On the presence that graduate transfer Reid Travis brings to the Cats...
This is a funny thing because what he does do is coach on the floor because he knows more. Some of the things that we did down in the Bahamas, defensively, we did some different type of scheming, and he was the one who got it and would talk people through it. I know coaches watched and wondered "How in the world are they doing that?" It's because you have a veteran out there who could talk the other guys through it.
But he's also one who's kind of stepped back and is watching, he's not just trying to take over the team. That's not who he is. But he'll do that by example, by how he works, how he performs. He's done well.
On what he was able to learn about different lineup combinations from the Bahamas trip...
It gave Nick (Richards) and P.J. (Washington) and Reid a chance to get a rotation going with those three, and those three did well. It helped them. How we play, maybe a bigger team, I wanted to try down there, but didn't get a chance to try it (due to Montgomery's injury).
What we walked away from is, we've got a lot of guys, who's going to be the catalyst? You need a couple. Who's going to be the guy who can change the game for three or four minutes to help you win. Who is that? Still not sure who that will be. You try to have one or two or three of those, if you can. If you do, your team is really, really good. In other words, someone is as good as anyone else in the country. That dude can physically, skill-wise, length, speed, quickness -- whatever it is -- John Wall, he can, for three minutes, change the game. I don't know who that will be for this team.
On what kind of defender Ashton Hagans can become…
I told him, you’re one that doesn’t need to take chances, just keep mauling people… You’re the type of guy that just keeps mucking things up, that stays in the guy where the guy just wants to pass it and get rid of it. We’ve got a couple (like that). I think Immanuel will play that way. You’ve got to get that other wing guy to be that way… They’re all trying. I think they’re excited (about defense).
He's got a little bit of the stuff that Tyler Ulis would do, which is, you go, and he's there. And then you go, and he's still there. And then you go, and all the sudden he took the ball from you. "Where'd he come from?" Tyler had to play angles and had to be advanced in what was happening next because of his size. Ashton hasn't done that yet. Ashton just mauls you. Like, he knows to stay in front and body you. He's not afraid to be physical.
On Immanuel Quickley almost quietly recording 18 assists and just two turnovers in the Bahamas...
Again, what he does, he's like a Brandon Knight in the building. Always here, always working. In the weightroom, he's like Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander). He's the best in the weightroom. I'm trying to get him, like he wants to be perfect, and he almost was down there. I want him to be a little more aggressive, take more chances. He's used to, when the ball comes out, let's hold it. No. Get in that lane and keep coming.... He's learning that. But he was terrific, and defensively he did well, too.
On the freshmen pushing the veterans…
I always said Brandon Knight changed the direction of what we wanted and how we wanted it done, and he took it to another level. And we ran with that for a while. Then sometimes you get away from it. You get a group that the game comes easy for them to this point, they were enabled, whatever you want to say, then reality hits them. When you say the young guys, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist drove that group to approach it different, and we had some veterans on that team. So this could be similar to that…
It’s a good mix, and they’re going to help each other. The young kids have no idea about what they’re about to face. The veterans do. But if the veterans try to get these young kids to back up, literally, the young kids will laugh at them. Like, ‘No. That’s not how we’re doing this.’ … Anything that’s thrown at these young kids, they’re like, ‘No. I’m not buying it.’ So it’s a good group.
On whether his energy level has been renewed after another season that at times tested his patience...
Last year's team, how we finished and what we did, that's what's in my mind, not the misery of this. Believe me, every season we go through... You remember the team that was 38-0, I think our first two league games went to overtime. I believe so. Overtime. "Well, they're not that good." Then all the sudden we started getting better. But there was a time when it was like, "Shew, maybe we're not as good as everybody thinks."
On the thought that maybe there should be more championships during his nine years due to all the NBA Draft picks...
We could have won nine. (Laughs) I wish we did. It's different when you have teams for three years than when you have them for one. It's a different animal. We easily could have won the years we were in the finals -- the '15 team -- we could have had four of five. But we don't. Could have. But we don't.
On whether there is one of those near-misses that keeps him up at night...
No. But I wish we could have gone 40-0. I wish we could have done it just to be able to say nobody's done it. We won 38 and nobody's ever done that, but 40, is like, you know.
When we won the national title (in 2012) my wife, when I grabbed her, I said, "Well, that's over now. We don't have to deal with this anymore. They can't say (he never won one). They can say what they want, it's over now. Now, the next thing is, you haven't won enough. You should have won more. You've had all of these kids, why haven't you won more? You're right. I should be John Wooden. I should have won nine, 10, 11. People's opinions, I'm fine. I accept it. Maybe someone here could have. Maybe the next guy here will. Have at it. (Laughs)
... Everywhere I go, people ask me, "How do you do it there?" I say, "What do you mean?" They say, "They expect you to win it every year. These people expect that." I don't feel that. I mean, they want to win it every year, and there are some who are the outliers who would create anything they could to suggest this wasn't a great run, but I don't feel like if we don't win a national title, I just busted. I don't feel that way. What I say to them is (UK fans) want to be in the hunt for recruits, they want to have a chance to win it every year, and they'd love to win it every year, but they want to make sure that we're one of those teams every year. That's fair, I think. Being at Kentucky, that's a fair thing to want, and my hope is that every year, whether it's in recruiting or one of those teams that people talk about, we're one of them.
... To tell you I have any disappointment, I really don't. I wish we had won a couple more for all our fans and everybody there, but it wasn't going to change my life. But maybe more kids would have gotten drafted. I wish we could have done it. But every year I'm coaching to win a national title. Every year. Have we been in the hunt every year? I would say every year but one, and if a kid didn't get hurt, who knows if that would have been every year?
On what it feels like going into his 10th season at Kentucky…
You know what, that is amazing. Tenth season. I remember asking coach (Joe B.) Hall, how long a run is this? He said, ‘About 10 years.’ About 10. The lifespan of a president, an athletic director, this level of coaching, it’s usually about 10 years. After that, stuff gets harder and harder… The thing that happens to you, you see yourself a certain way until you look in the mirror and say, ‘What in the hell happened?’ (Laughs) Everywhere I go, I joke and just say, I want you to go look at me, the picture of me at the press conference when I first took the job, and now look at me now, and you’ll feel bad what you’ve done to me, all you people.
So it’s not just coaching here. It’s not just sitting in the chair. It’s not just watching game tape. You’re involved in a lot of stuff here, and if you don’t want to take that on, this is probably the wrong job. The seat carries a different weight here in this state. You can move people for good or in the wrong way, if that’s what you choose to do with it.
On whether Joe B. Hall was right about 10 years, is this the end of his run at UK…
I didn’t think I’d be coaching in my 60s, mainly because of the pace I was going. (Editor’s note: Calipari is currently 59.) But then again, it took me 20 years to get a job like this, so at this point, you know, I don’t know. It’s flown by. The opportunity, this is one of those places where you can coach a basketball team, still be involved in the community, but the university and the department takes care of the things when you’re at a smaller school, you gotta do yourself. So there’s many things I don’t have to touch here that literally I oversaw all that stuff when I was at the other schools.
The biggest thing for me is the impact we can have on kids and their families. That will keep me going. And if I ever get to a point where I’m not feeling that I’m having that kind of impact, that the program is not having that kind of impact, that’s when you start thinking… I’m not doing this for numbers. I’m not doing it to win more of this than the other guy. That’s not how I operate. But right now, you know, this thing has been pretty good for everybody. It’s funny, the FedEx guy came in and said one of the great things you’ve ever said is ‘There’s no cryin’ on the yacht.’ … That’s here. You’re going to complain coaching at Kentucky?
We got guys trying to coach until they’re 80. I don’t know how I’ll feel trying to coach in my 80s, but…
On how Adolph Rupp’s 42 years at UK seem now…
Well, I would say Kentucky during that time, when he started, ended up being three or four different jobs. When he first got here, it was this type of job. And then he started going, and it became this type of job. Then they built that arena, and it became another job. By the end, those last eight or 10 years, it was a different year. Recruiting changed. Things changed. That’s what is amazing, that he was able to do that for 42 years… He’s the one that created what this program meant to this state. He did it. And it’s amazing that it has not wavered.
This day and age, with all of the social media stuff, it’s just hard to start now, start in the last year or two, and say OK, I’m going to stay at a place 50 years. Too many things can happen. There’s too much stuff. Stuff that would be pushed under the rug doesn’t get pushed under the rug. Stuff that would be in your little region is now national. It’s on the ticker. Stuff that no one had to deal with. There were one or two people that you had to deal with, media-wise. Now, a totally different environment for coaches.
On whether the platform and ability to affect lives makes it easier to keep going...
Yes, it does. I mean, this platform will go away at some point and no one will worry about what he’s saying or what he thinks. I laugh at times and think, I wonder if someone will say, ‘C’mon, Cal, let’s go get a coffee and talk basketball’ when I’m done? I try to take care of veteran coaches any chance I can because of that. You’re here, and it’s a position that took me 20 years to get a job like this, so not as anxious to leave and probably going to stay much longer than I ever thought I’d stay in coaching.
... The people here, one, this is a generous state, and it's not a rich state. Some may say it's a poor state, but it's a generous state. And it's a provincial kind of place. In other words, they're from where they're from, and they're proud of it. You ask someone, they'll tell you the county they're from. The other thing that they're protective of is their basketball program. What's beneficial to me is their basketball coach, you come after me, this army comes after you. So if you're going to say something, you better be right, because if you're not, that's part of being here. I don't have to defend myself. Someone says something, there's an army that's watching it. And it's not personal. Sometimes people take this personal. It isn't. Whoever's in this seat will get the same treatment I'm getting. This program and this seat belongs to this state, and until you get here you don't realize the level that it has an impact on people and their lives.