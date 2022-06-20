John Calipari's 2024 wish list coming into focus
The Kentucky coaching staff has extra-busy the past ten days. It started with an official visit from 2023 center, Aaron Bradshaw. Ronald Holland followed his own official and an offer while he was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news