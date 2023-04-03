Roster maintenance and the transfer portal have become spectator sports throughout the country among basketball fans. You can put that on steroids in the hoops crazy state of Kentucky.

Sahvir Wheeler will be looking to play at a new college home next season while Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace have entered their names into the NBA Draft.

Now Big Blue Nation awaits to see who else will stay and who will go. Count John Calipari among those with questions. The Kentucky head coach spoke at a media event in Houston during the Final Four weekend, and indicated there is lots to be clarified before he can make his own impact by adding available transfers.

“I have not done much in the portal this year. I know our name is out there, but I’m still trying to figure out what my team looks like. Cason (Wallace) and Jacob (Toppin) are definitely in the draft, staying. Oscar (Tshiebwe) will be putting his name in the draft, maybe staying. Chris (Livingston), well, we’ve got a lot of guys that will probably put their name in, so I’ve got to weave through that first to figure out who we have coming back, " Calipari said.

The head Wildcat has had to reshape rosters annually because of a heavy influx of one and done talents. Now the basketball world has gone the way of the portal. Calipari gave plenty of information on the challenges that not only confronts him, but just about every college basketball coach in 2023.

“The first time you do it, you’re changing your team every year, it changes how you play a little bit. You can’t say, ‘This is exactly how we’re playing.’ You say, ‘This is how we want to play’ and then you start going and it’s, ‘We can’t play that way, we’ve got to play different.’ I went through that with the team I coached this year. You can’t say, ‘This is exactly how we’re playing.’ You say, ‘This is how we want to play’ and then you start going and it’s, ‘We can’t play that way, we’ve got to play different.’ I went through that with the team I coached this year."

Calipari also touched on the differences in the present day options compared to the roster building made up of youngsters fresh out of high school like he has done in the past.

"The other side of this, some kids are older, " Calipari continued. "If a kid is 25 or 26 playing against a 19-year-old, it’s a big difference. I’m going to tell you where the difference is, it’s not just physically, they’re more mature. Mentally, they’ve been through more, they’ve had to overcome things. Now all of a sudden, guy has a beard and a kid, so it’s a different deal. We’re all trying to figure out how we do this.”

There have been many roads on the way to the final weekend of the season. Besides two non-power conference teams making it there were also 15 transfers accounted for on each of the semi-finalist's rosters.

“Is this a crazy Final Four? The parity, the kids through Covid being a little bit older, guys taking transfers and all this, it’s changed our game, but the excitement hasn’t changed. It’s craziness. I’ve had to have different teams every year I’ve coached, so I kind of get this. Other guys are doing it, and I’ll be honest, they’re doing a pretty good job of it.”

No matter the off-court uncertainties, Calipari is aware of the power the Kentucky brand possesses, and he also didn't miss the opportunity to get in a not so subtle recruiting pitch while he was making his case.

“When you go through some seasons at a Kentucky, the thing I’ve got to tell you is, if I’m ever feeling sorry for myself, what? I’ve been blessed to be able to coach at Kentucky, even in the bad times. I know other guys say, ‘I want to coach at Kentucky, I don’t care,’ so I am blessed to be able to do what I’m doing. The reason is Kentucky is a stage I can really help kids compete for national titles. You can really help kids. Our kids in the NBA, what they’ve been able to do with their lives, they’ve made over $3 billion.”