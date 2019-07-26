News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 23:36:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

John Calipari extends two offers on Friday night

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

The Kentucky Basketball staff was very busy on Friday evening as they extended two new scholarship offers to Lance Ware and Devin Askew. Ware becomes the eleventh player in the 2020 Class to get an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}