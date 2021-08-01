Jeremiah Caldwell decommits from Kentucky
Kentucky lost a commitment over the weekend. Four-star Michigan defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell announced on social media that he is reopening his recruitment.Originally recruited by Steve Clinksc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news