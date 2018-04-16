Just hours after Tobias Gilliam announced his plans to transfer from Kentucky before the 2018 season, Jaylin Bannerman announced his own plans to seek another school.

"To start I will like to thank Coach Stoops and his staff for giving me the opportunity to be a wildcat and be a part of such a great program. My years here at Kentucky have been a great experience and they have molded me into a better man. I also would like to thank BBN I'll always bleed blue After careful consideration and sitting down with my family I have come to the decision that I will be leaving the University of Kentucky thank you for the memories, the love and support you've shown me in my journey."

That was Bannerman's transfer announcement, posted to his Twitter account just before 3 p.m. on Monday, two days after the UK spring game.

Bannerman arrived at Kentucky in 2016 as a three-star weakside defensive end from Pickerington Central in Ohio, where he was ranked the No. 48 player in Ohio.

He redshirted in 2016 and since that time has bounced around at different positions, trying to find a fit that would get him on the field.