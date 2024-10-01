Jayden Clark speaks out on commitment to Kentucky
Three-star offensive lineman Jayden Clark became Kentucky's fifth offensive line commitment from the Class of 2025 on Tuesday.The 6'4, 305-pound line prospect was coveted by Kentucky for his abilit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news