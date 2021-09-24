Jawaun Northington bouncing back from minor senior season injury
Earlier this year Vince Marrow extended an offer to Louisville (Ky.) Manual running back Jawaun Northington. It was a significant move for a number of reasons. Northington, who is related to the Na...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news