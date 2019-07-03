Big Blue Nation is mourning the loss of an all-time fan favorite.

Jared Lorenzen, a charismatic quarterback affectionately known as the "Hefty Lefty" and the "Round Mound of Touchdown" during his career with the Kentucky Wildcats, died on Wednesday after battling cardiac and renal issues. He was 38 years old.

Despite tipping the scales at more than 300 pounds during his college career, Lorenzen was one of the school's most remarkable athletes. The former Ft. Thomas (Ky.) Highlands standout is UK's all-time leading passer with 10,354 yards and ranks second in touchdown passes with 78. His 528 passing yards against Georgia on Oct. 21, 2000, ranks first in school history and is tied for second in SEC history.

He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.

Lorenzen also played with the NFL's New York Giants and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2007 as Eli Manning's backup quarterback before spending time with various other professional teams like the Kentucky Horsemen, the Northern Kentucky River Monsters, and the Owensboro Rage.

In 1998, Lorenzen was named the Bluegrass State's "Mr. Football" after leading Highlands to a 15-0 record and the state championship. He passed for 3,393 yards and 45 touchdowns while rushing for 904 yards and 15 scores. The Bluebirds were ranked No. 19 nationally by USA Today that season.

He also excelled in basketball, teaming with fellow football star and future UK teammate Derek Smith to lead the Bluebirds to a Sweet 16 state runner-up finish in 1997.

Lorenzen had recently launched the "Lorenzen Project" to combat his weight issues and inspire others to follow suit after reaching more than 500 pounds in 2017. He had reportedly lost more than 100 pounds in the last two years.