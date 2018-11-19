While it didn't appear that James Wiseman would be making his choice during the early signing period, now we know otherwise.

The five-star prospect, ranked the No. 2 player in the 2019 class according to Rivals.com, will announce his choice live on ESPN's Sportscenter during the 12 pm ET hour.

Wiseman has narrowed his list of options to Kentucky, Memphis, Kansas, Florida State and Vanderbilt.

While Kentucky has been one of the leading contenders for Wiseman throughout his recruitment Memphis has come on strong and many believe the Tigers could be tough to beat.

The Rivals FutureCast is currently at 57% for Memphis with the Tigers trending recently.

Kentucky has commitments from Khalil Whitney, Dontae Allen and Tyrese Maxey.

As for the matter of Wiseman's timing, Cats Illustrated reached out to Rivals.com's Corey Evans.

"I think the timing is really James wants this whole thing to end and by doing this now, he can now focus his time and attention on the things he needs to do so, which is on the floor and finishing out his high school career," Evans said.