Prospects continue to travel to Lexington for summer football camps, and offers continue to go out right and left.

One of those coveted offers went to Marietta (Ga.) Kell prospect Jalen Williams, a 6'1, 160-pound cornerback from the Class of 2026.

Williams now has offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, BYU, USF, Pitt, Duke, and a host of other Division I programs going into the most important season of his career, at least in terms of generating recruiting momentum based on how the calendar plays out nowadays.

While in Lexington, Williams had a chance to work out with the defensive coaches, particularly cornerbacks coach Chris Collins.

Williams attended camp on Monday and while he was in town he was able to check out the facilities by the football field, but he hasn't seen the whole campus yet.

Obviously a big part of the time in town was building that relationship with Collins.

"I really liked him. Could tell in our time that he knows his stuff. Was able to implement the things he was telling me into my reps while I was going in my 1-on-1s. I could tell he liked me and he saw I was working. Kept challenging me and putting me against the best receivers out there."

Defensive coordinator Brad White was also able to spend some time with Williams, who was impressed with both the coaching and the facilities.

"Well, what I did see, I loved. The facilities were really nice. I want to get back and tour the whole campus and come see it on a gameday vibe. Coach Collins and Coach White were really cool and made me feel at home."