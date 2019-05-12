News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 22:01:55 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jalen Johnson goes in-depth about his final four

Unuykmhnw3ihxkjtirmv
Jalen Johnson (https://badgerswire.usatoday.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

Jalen Johnson made big news on May 4 when he narrowed his list of finalists to four. The five-star out of Glendale, Wisconsin is the number three ranked player in the 2020 Class according to Rivals...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}