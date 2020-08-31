CatsIllustrated - Jai Lucas officially added to UK Basketball staff

Kentucky made the long-speculated Jai Lucas hiring official on Monday.

Lucas, a one-time major UK recruiting target who eventually played at Florida and Texas, will join John Calipari's staff as a special assistant to the head coach and recruiting coordinator.

“For our team to add a young but established and accomplished coach to our staff was an opportunity we were thrilled to have,” Calipari said in a statement released by the school. “I’ve known the Lucas family for 25 years and followed Jai’s career both as a player and as a coach. As our fans know, Jai was recruited here as a player and knows a lot about this program. I have always been impressed by the work he has done and the relationships he’s created. Jai is another guy who everyone has respect for because of his work ethic and his players-first approach. He will be a great addition."

According to a press release from UK, the focus of Lucas' role as recruiting coordinator will be to independently manage official and unofficial visits and be responsible for all recruiting strategy for the program.

He has a wealth of experience in the process, both as a player and coach. Lucas was a McDonald's All-American who seemed destined to join fellow elite prospect Patrick Patterson at UK before he signed with Florida. He has spent the last eight seasons on the Texas staff under Shaka Smart.

During his time with the Longhorns, Lucas established a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country, helping the program sign players like Jarrett Allen, Mohamed Bamba, and Jaxon Hayes. Texas landed three Top 20 classes during his time in Austin.

“My family and I are excited about coming to the University of Kentucky and joining the Big Blue Nation,” Lucas said. “The opportunity to work under a Hall of Fame head coach and three former head coaches, along with a good friend in Joel Justus was hard to turn down.

"When you think of college basketball you think of Kentucky and its tradition, the fan base and championships. I am thankful for the opportunity to finally be a part of the University of Kentucky basketball family. Let’s go get number nine.”



