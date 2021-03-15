CatsIllustrated - Jager Burton Q&A

Freshman offensive lineman and early enrollee Jager Burton met with the media last week to discuss a range of topics with reporters covering UK.

Here are excerpts from that conversation.

Q: What's Coach Wolford been able to teach you guys so far?

Burton: Everyone was kind of unsure whenever we first got here because obviously a new o-line coach not just for the new early enrollees but for the whole o-line, so we were all kind of anxious the first few days being able to get around him and watch film, but he's a really great coach and I'm really happy he's who ended up coming here. He's kind of like my favorite coaching style where if you mess up he's on you but the next day it's like nothing even happened. So it's been a real blessing to have him around the o-line group and I know everyone feels the same way.

Q: Is there anybody player-wise who's been a big help to you so far?

Burton: I would say for sure Luke Fortner has helped me a lot. All the o-line guys have been really helpful and really welcoming of me and David (Wohlabaugh) coming in early, but Luke's helped me a lot, learning kind of how the things that switch from high school to college not just with football but with academics and telling me the best way to do things so I don't make the same mistakes he made and all that.

Q: What's the difference from a scheme perspective blocking in college versus in high school?

Burton: So my high school ran the old Kentucky offense so it's like just a lot of run it down your throat. Now it's like there are wrinkles to things, so you run something to run something else. You're setting up something for later in the game or you're trying to get them to bite on something to see if we can run a certain route the next drive, so it's different just because you need to understand more of what's going on everywhere. So like certain plays you've got to know where the quarterback is as the o-line so you know which way you've got to protect more. Stuff like that. I never really had to worry about that in high school just because it gets to a point where if you're big enough you can just manhandle other kids and you don't have to worry about anything. You just kind of run up the field and throw people out of the way.

Q: How challenging is that in a meeting room when the other guys are learning the same things you're learning and you can't lean on them because they're learning it?

Burton: I don't think it's as challenging as some people would think. I think my football IQ's pretty good, so just kind of understanding concepts more, not even paying attention to the name but understanding what the play is, like if it's tight zone, wide zone, what kind of passing concept it is. And Coach Coen does a really good job of that and so does Coach Wolford of just explaining it from more of a technical standpoint, almost like how Madden plays are named basically.

Q: Are you starting at right tackle?

Burton: No sir.

Q: Where are you starting out at?

Burton: I'm at left guard and right guard.

Q: Along the lines of just learning things new how beneficial is spring ball and deciding to enroll early?

Burton: I'm sure it will be extremely beneficial. I can already tell so far just already being able to start from square one with all the other o-linemen, really has been nice because we all kind of learn together and go through the same questions we can ask. It's been really nice and I'm sure spring ball will only excel that process of understanding the playbook and kind of understanding the difference from high school to college.

Q: In the past you've talked about wanting to play right away. How realistic do you think that is?

Burton: It's hard to say. From the stage we're in right now I feel like I'm doing pretty well and the coaches have told me I'm doing really well. So I've just got to kind of feel it out through spring ball and if I don't end up getting to that's perfectly fine. I'll just wait my turn and sit behind the guys and I'll just learn from those guys who have a lot of experience like Luke and Kinnard and all those guys, and Horsey, so I'm excited either way, whichever way it happens.

Q: You mentioned Darian. What have you been able to learn watching him?

Burton: I would say the biggest thing I've took from Kinnard is just how important it is, whatever level, that football IQ is one of the most important things, and I've even learned that from Coach Wolford of just guys that he's talked about, that weren't necessarily crazy physical like beasts a lot of people in the NFL are, they were just so smart that they got kept around because they knew what they were doing because they could play faster because they knew what they were doing. And Kinnard has the physical ability and the football IQ to do both of those things.

Q: Coach Stoops was talking about how it's weird for you guys having COVID vaccinations and tests normally where you would park to walk into practice. You've been around that a lot. From your perspective going on how much pride does that give you to be a part of the university as a whole?

Burton: A lot. I listened to Coach Stoops talking about that too and it kind of hit home for me just because I kinda felt the same way he did about it. You know, football to be able to tie themselves into getting rid of this horrible thing that's killed a ton of people and help vaccinate Kentuckians from everywhere who drive down here to get vaccinated, that's a lot of pride. I think everyone on the team from Kentucky or not takes a lot of pride in being able to be kind of the home base for the vaccination to hopefully get this thing over with so we can have Kroger Field full for the fall.

Q: What kind of player is David (Wohlabaugh)?

Burton: He's a little more of a power guy than I am I think. I'm kind of more like speed and that, and he's more pick you up and throw you down basically, which I have a little bit too. He's a really funny dude and he helps me get through some of those hard days with the workouts here and there, making it a little easier to get through stuff. But you guys will like him a lot.

Q: You've been around Beau Allen. Did you see Wan'Dale play any in high school?

Burton: I played against Beau and I saw Wan'Dale play, whenever my brother was at LCA they played Western Hills in a scrimmage every year, so I watched Wan'Dale play growing up when he was younger and then kind of how he progressed through football. It's really kind of weird to be able to play with those guys, especially Wan'Dale, because he was one of those guys that living in Kentucky you heard a lot about when you were growing up and now we're on the same football team playing for our home state. And obviously Beau, me and him have played together since he was like four or five. He was always my quarterback and I used to play running back for him, and to be back with him is really special to do and I'm excited to get on the field with those guys come Tuesday.