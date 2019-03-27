Jaden McDaniels Q&A: Recruiting update, finalists, G-League route
ATLANTA – Leading arguably the most mysterious recruitment in the 2019 class, squeezing out credible information from Jaden McDaniels has not been the easiest to come by. Kicking off his all-star tour at the McDonald’s All-American festivities this week, the five-star forward didn’t seem to be in much of a rush to make his college decision.
In a sit-down with McDaniels, he broached a number of topics with Rivals.com, those including the completion of his senior season, where his head is at with his college recruitment, when he might decide on a college, each of his finalists and whether the new G-League initiative is one that he might be interested in taking.
Corey Evans (CE): Your senior season is over with; how do you feel like it went for you?
Jaden McDaniels (JM): I feel like, through the year, we had some ups and downs. We came in and lost in the semifinals, but, as a team, we progressed and got a lot better. We didn’t come up succeeding at our goal but I think my team and everyone got better from the first to the last practice.
CE: The last time that we talked in February, you said that you wanted to finish your season before looking more into your recruitment. Now that your season is over with, have you looked much into your recruitment?
JM: No, sir. I haven’t really looked into it much. Coaches still check in with me and I still talk to them every once in a while but it is still kind of slow right now.
CE: When do you want to get down to it all then?
JM: I don’t have a certain month or date but rather it is about whenever the time is right, that is when I will make my decision.
CE: What about, when you want to devote more time toward your recruitment?
JM: I don’t really know, to be honest.
CE: Why don’t you pay much attention toward it?
JM: Mostly, I just pay attention to getting better, playing in these games, make sure that I am feeling good and make sure that my body is right.
CE: Let’s go through your final five starting out with Texas and Shaka Smart.
JM: Shaka, he is a really good dude. He doesn’t always tell me what I want to hear so he just keeps it real with me.
CE: Kentucky and the blueblood path, what is their sell?
JM: Same with Coach Cal (John Calipari) and Kenny Payne. Kenny Payne always tells me that if this is where you want to be, you have to work. You aren’t going to get anything handed to you or a starting spot but you have to work here.
CE: You’re out here with Kahlil Whitney and Tyrese Maxey; are those guys recruiting you at all?
JM: A little bit. They talk to me every once in a while about coming to UK, so it is cool.
CE: How about UCLA? Are they still involved?
JM: I just talk to them every once in a while with them checking in with what they’re going to do with the coaches and stuff like that.
CE: San Diego State and your brother (Jalen McDaniels) being there, what has he told you about that program?
JM: He doesn’t talk to me about all of their advantages but he tells me to do what is best for me and what I feel is best. He does tell me that they are like my second family since I am always there with him.
CE: What do you think about the coaching staff?
JM: They are really cool and they keep it real with me. They don’t just tell me things that I want to hear and they are just nice dudes.
CE: Washington is the home school and you have two travel teammates already committed there. What is your feeling with them?
JM: Washington, there is nothing like being at home. It is just right up the road. Coach (Will) Conroy and Hop (Mike Hopkins), they are always on me and always checking in and seeing what I am up to. I have known Conroy for a long time and they are kind of like family to me.
CE: Isaiah (Stewart) is out here; what has he been having to tell you?
JM: He has been on me about U-Dub, U-Dub, and let’s go there together and make it happen.
CE: Lastly, the G-League avenue is a new one this year. Have you and your family talked about that at all?
JM: No, not at all.
CE: That is not an option whatsoever?
JM: I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it like that.