CatsIllustrated - Jackson to enter NBA Draft but leaves door open for return to UK

Isaiah Jackson is ready to pursue his NBA dream.

The most consistent member of Kentucky's top-ranked national recruiting class during a rough 2020-21 season for the Wildcats will enter his name in the NBA Draft pool and go through the evaluation process, Jackson announced Wednesday.

He does not plan to hire an agent, however, leaving the door open for a return to UK if he does not hear the feedback he desires from NBA scouts.

“Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine growing up,” Jackson said in a statement released by UK. “It has always been something that, with the right opportunity, I would pursue. I would like to thank God for giving me the strength and ability to play the game I truly love. I want to thank my family and my friends for being there for me through thick and thin. And I would also like to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and the Big Blue Nation for the privilege to play at Kentucky and for the opportunity to pursue this dream. No matter what I ultimately decide, this place will always hold a special place in my heart.

“With that being said, I will be entering the 2021 NBA Draft without an agent and testing the waters. I am looking forward to the process and seeing what my future holds. I appreciate all the support in making this decision and I want to thank everybody who has been with me since day one.”

Jackson, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Wildcats. The Pontiac, Mich., native was also one of the nation's top defenders, averaging 2.6 blocked shots per game. He burst on the scene with an eight-rejection game against No. 7 Kansas early in the season. His 5.0 blocks per 40 minutes played average was also on par with UK superstars Anthony Davis (5.8) and Nerlens Noel (5.5).

“Isaiah made unbelievable strides to put himself in a position to test the waters,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He grew throughout the year and became more confident on both ends of the floor. He has a tremendous ability as a defensive player and really grew and developed his offensive game as the season wore on.

"I am anxious to see how this process plays out for him. I wish him nothing but the best, and he and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide. If he does come back, I will be really excited about coaching him, but I know it is in his best interest to pursue this opportunity and process.”

There is no current deadline for Jackson to make a final decision as to whether to remain in the draft or return to Kentucky. Due to restructured NBA and NCAA schedules from the COVID-19 pandemic, dates for the 2021 NBA Draft, NBA Combine, and NCAA eligibility deadlines have not been set yet.

Several of the most popular mock draft boards seem to vary on Jackson's stock at this point. Most see him as a likely first-round pick, but some list him in the lottery while others have him at the bottom of the first round or potentially slipping into the second round.



