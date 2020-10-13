Jackson Pruitt remains key UK target in Michigan
Kentucky has established under Mark Stoops that it is a program with the capability of luring talent out of Michigan to the SEC.One of the staff's next projects on that front? Detroit (Mich.) Cass ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news