Jackson opts to remain in NBA Draft

Encouraged by the feedback he has received in preparation for the NBA Draft, Kentucky freshman forward Isaiah Jackson announced Friday that he will forgo the remainder of his eligibility with the Wildcats.

Jackson had previously declared for the NBA Draft in March but left the option to return to UK open. Under NCAA rules, players can sign with a certified agent, receive feedback from professional scouts, and still return to school. UK teammate Davion Mintz is still going through that process.

“Thank you to everyone – my family, Coach Cal, the staff and Big Blue Nation – who has supported me and rooted for me throughout my collegiate career,” Jackson said in a statement released by UK. “I appreciate you sticking with me to the end. The journey is not over, but it is time to take the next path. I am going to be signing with CAA and will be forgoing my remaining college eligibility to fully prepare for my professional career. Thank you, BBN. I will always love you and rock with you. One love!”

Jackson averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during his one season at UK. The 6-foot-10 native of Pontiac, Mich., also blocked 65 shots to lead the nation's No. 3 shot-blocking team in 2020-21.

He is being projected as a first-round pick in the July 29 draft.

“I’m happy for Isaiah and his family,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Seeing his growth this season was amazing. His metrics are off the charts. Whoever drafts Isaiah is going to get an unbelievable defender who can guard multiple positions and protect the rim. Offensively, we saw his game really start to take off at the end of the season. The team that gets Isaiah is going to be surprised because he has only begun to scratch the surface on who he is going to be as a player. I can’t wait to see what he does at that next level. We wish him well.”