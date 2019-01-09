J.T. Thor takes an unofficial visit
The relationship between Kentucky and J.T. Thor took another step on Monday when the 2021 forward came to Lexington for an unofficial visit. The sophomore from Huntington Prep in West Virginia is r...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news