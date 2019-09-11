Kentucky pays J.T Thor a visit and makes his final five
In the midst of a busy week of coaches visits and potential commitments, another name that has resurfaced is J.T. Thor. The four-star hasn't gained an offer from Kentucky, but he has been on the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news