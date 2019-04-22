Originally Cummings was slated to narrow his list to five, but after thinking it over the 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver upped that to six.

Louisville (Ky.) Male three-star receiver Izayah Cummings announced his list of six favorites on Monday. Not surprisingly Kentucky made the cut.

I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited me throughout my recruiting process... but these are my top 6️⃣ teams‼️ All Glory To God ...RECRUITMENT IS STILL OPEN🙏🏾 #godsplan pic.twitter.com/AB2HDcbpzH

In no order, Cummings listed Louisville, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Purdue, Kentucky and Virginia as the schools that are standing out. However, in saying that his recruitment is still open, Cummings left the door cracked for other schools not included to make a later surge.

Cummings appears to be Kentucky's No. 1 recruiting priority at wide receiver in the Class of 2020 and he has said positive things about the Wildcats after numerous visits over the past year or more.

The No. 7 player in Kentucky told Cats Illustrated earlier in the year that UK's coaches are telling him, "They need playmakers and someone who's gonna make that spectacular play. They need that gamechanger."

Duke and Indiana are other Power Five schools that had offered Cummings but did not make his list.