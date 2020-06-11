News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 08:03:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Izayah Cummings hopes to make an early splash

Chris Clark
Special Contributor

One of Kentucky's in-state recruiting wins for the 2020 class was Louisville product Izayah Cummings, and the 6-foot-4 wideout is preparing to hit Lexington on June 15.In the days prior to his arri...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}