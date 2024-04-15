The "Big Z" era a Kentucky was short-lived.

Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 freshman from Croatia who dazzled Big Blue Nation with his combination of size, shooting, and passing ability, announced Monday that he will follow former UK head coach John Calipari to Arkansas.

"I made the lifetime decision to come to college for a few reasons," Ivisic said via social media. "Main ones to win a national championship and go to the NBA. Monumental part of that decision was Coach Cal, and no one does both of those at the same time better than him. That's why I'm excited to announce I am committing to Coach Cal and Arkansas Razorbacks. Woo Pig Sooie!"

Ivisic, who was held out until January while the NCAA ruled on his eligibility, played in 15 games for the Cats this season. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 58% from the field, 38% from 3-point range, and 77% at the free throw line.

His first game with Kentucky will long be remembered as one of the best debuts in program history. Ivisic came off the bench on Jan. 20 against Georgia to make four straight perimeter jumpers, including the first three 3-point shots of his career in a 2:24 span. He also threw a behind-the-back pass for an assist on an Antonio Reeves 3-pointer that may have sparked as much noise from the fans as any of his own buckets.

Later in the season, he had an 18-point performance in UK's blowout of No. 13 Alabama at Rupp Arena.

His final game in a Kentucky uniform was the Cats' 80-76 loss to 14-seed Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, a game in which he played 13 minutes, scoring three points and grabbing five rebounds.