Ivisic is enrolled at Kentucky

The long, drawn out, and public saga involving 7-foot Croatian basketball prospect Zvonimir Ivisic is one step closer to completion.

Cats Illustrated first reported on Tuesday evening that Ivisic had met the required test scores needed for admission to the university, with the expectation there would be an announcement on Wednesday.

The Herald-Leader's Ben Roberts confirmed via a UK spokesman that Ivisic has been admitted to UK as a student.

However, Kentucky has already been practicing and Ivisic is well behind where his teammates are in terms of their offseason preparation as a group.

Stay tuned for more developments in the story as they arise.

