It may be the most wonderful time of the year, per Andy Williams and a myriad of other holiday crooners, but it has become the most hectic spot on the calendar for today's college football coaches.

So said Kentucky's Mark Stoops on Monday as he met with the media to discuss the Wildcats' invitation to play Clemson on Dec. 29 in the Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.

With the coaching carousel in full motion, the transfer portal popping, the December signing period rapidly approaching, and NIL looming behind all of it, the UK boss says he's barely had a chance to think about his pending matchup with the perennial ACC powerhouse Tigers.

"I'm a little blurry-eyed," said Stoops, who noted he's on the move 24/7 between now and Dec. 20 when the recruiting window closes for the holidays. "I got home late last night, came to this, and I'm leaving in a half-hour. I've had zero time to look at Clemson outside of what you already know about them from TV, what you know about their tradition, what Dabo (Swinney) has done.

"A hectic time, as you could imagine. Spent a good portion of last week meeting with just about every player on our team. Certainly, the assistants met with everybody, and I met with probably three-fourths of them, and I tell you, I came away from those meetings so encouraged."



According to Stoops, the team was pleasantly surprised by its Florida bowl destination and a matchup with a national brand like Clemson. He believes the Wildcats will be "pretty darn close to 100%" participation for the Gator Bowl, and even noted there is a possibility that star running back Ray Davis, who declared for the NFL Draft last week after setting a new school record of 20 touchdowns this season, will change his mind about playing against the Tigers.

"The response has been incredible," Stoops said. "Our guys are excited about playing in this bowl game."



In the meantime, his focus is on shoring up the UK roster for 2024.

"It's a busy time, but also a very exciting time," said Stoops, who added he was getting on a plane for an in-home recruiting visit as soon as the press conference ended. His staff is currently putting the finishing touches on two big recruiting visit weekends coming up Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 in Lexington.

One of the biggest recruiting targets is already on the team. Sophomore defensive tackle Deone Walker, one of the best players in the SEC at his position, has been widely speculated as a talent that rival schools may attempt to lure away from UK with lucrative NIL offers.

When it was reported that Stoops was a prime candidate for the Texas A&M job two weeks ago, Walker's social media accounts fueled concerns that the star may be ready to enter the transfer portal.

"I was getting calls by some of those guys Saturday night," Stoops said. "And I assured them from the first phone call, one very large human being, in particular, I am coming back. He said, 'Coach...' I said, 'I. Am. Coming. Back.' So early on Saturday when that first started floating, I made sure to hold down the big man, to let him know I was coming back and that he needed to come back."

It's the third year of what Stoops and many others have called "unrestricted free agency" in the transfer portal, and he's learned much from prior experiences.

"The way we've built the program and all the development process and all that, well, it's different now," Stoops said. "Your roster turnover is different. You have to adjust to it, adapt to it, handle it the best you can. I feel like we've gotten some really quality additions through the portal. That doesn't mean you're perfect.

"I feel really good about our team with the continuity we've had on the defensive side of the ball. You're going to see a lot of stability there. Offensively, with the changes we've had, we've gotta get some years under our belt with Liam (Coen) and the stability that we need. I think you'll see it pay off, both in recruiting and on the field, but it does take a bit of time... so we will hit the portal at certain positions on the offensive side."

A big question mark moving forward for Coen's offense is the quarterback position. Devin Leary is expected to move on after the Gator Bowl, so the Cats will once again be scouring the transfer portal for a quality replacement to bridge the gap to high-profile commitments Cutter Boley (2024) and Stone Saunders (2025).

"We'll work through it," Stoops said. "It would be negligent for me to say anything about it right now."



