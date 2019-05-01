News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 10:46:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Isaiah Todd discusses three pending issues

Icrrvdswsz5quuigejsn
Isaiah Todd and John Calipari on Wednesday (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated.com
Staff Writer

One could compare and contrast just about every prospect's recruitment. Even if you narrowed it down to just the players that Kentucky is recruiting, each one is a story within itself. In Isaiah To...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}