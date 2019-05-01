Isaiah Todd discusses three pending issues
One could compare and contrast just about every prospect's recruitment. Even if you narrowed it down to just the players that Kentucky is recruiting, each one is a story within itself. In Isaiah To...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news