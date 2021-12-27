Isaiah Miranda has an eye-opening visit to Kentucky
There was lots of uncertainty based around Kentucky's last game. Western Kentucky took the place of Louisville but in the end the Cats were still able to play host at Rupp Arena. That was important...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news