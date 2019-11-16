Isaiah Jackson signs with Kentucky
Saturday was a Big Blue Day in Kentucky. Five-star power forward, Isaiah Jackson, made his announcement around 3:00 P.M. EST that he is going to be a Wildcat. The 6-foot-9 high school senior out of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news