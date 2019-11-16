News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-16 13:50:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Isaiah Jackson signs with Kentucky

Isaiah Jackson just committed to Kentucky
Isaiah Jackson just committed to Kentucky (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Saturday was a Big Blue Day in Kentucky. Five-star power forward, Isaiah Jackson, made his announcement around 3:00 P.M. EST that he is going to be a Wildcat. The 6-foot-9 high school senior out of...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}